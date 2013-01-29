* Indonesia raises crude palm oil export tax to 9 pct for February * Move may shift some demand to rival Malaysia * Palm oil to test resistance at 2,486 ringgit -technicals * Indonesia's Dec palm oil exports dip 4 pct m/m (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Jan 29 Malaysian palm oil futures gained on Tuesday on expectation some buyers may switch after Indonesia announced a higher crude palm oil export tax, although gains were limited by persisting concerns over record stocks. Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, will increase its export tax for crude palm oil to 9 percent for February from 7.5 percent in the previous month, while Malaysia's crude palm oil export tax will remain at zero percent for February. "The market is a bit uncertain now, the focus is on stocks and exports. That's why we see some range-trading today," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "But the higher Indonesia tax could be a reason why the market is a bit positive." By market close, the benchmark April contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had climbed 1.3 percent to 2,476 ringgit ($805) per tonne. The market traded in a range of 2,446-2,484 ringgit after resuming trading from a Monday holiday. Total traded volumes stood at 30,506 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Technical analysis shows palm oil is expected to test a resistance at 2,486 ringgit per tonne, a break above which will lead to a further gain to 2,522 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Market players will be looking out for Malaysia's January palm exports data due Thursday for further trading cues. Shipments for the first 25 days of the month suffered a double-digit decline on lower Chinese and European demand, raising worries that stocks could still climb higher in January after hitting a record 2.63 million tonnes last month. Palm oil exports from Indonesia fell 4 percent to 1.9 million tonnes in December from the previous month, industry data showed on Tuesday. Brent crude stayed above $113 on Tuesday on hopes that economic growth might be picking up in the world's largest oil consumer after a gauge of planned U.S. business spending rose in December, adding to recent positive global economic data. In competing vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for March delivery edged up 0.1 percent in late Asian trade. The most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.5 percent lower. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB3 2400 +18.00 2380 2411 513 MY PALM OIL MAR3 2443 +31.00 2414 2452 4060 MY PALM OIL APR3 2476 +31.00 2446 2484 16750 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 7014 +8.00 6982 7038 347106 CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8684 -40.00 8660 8734 515556 CBOT SOY OIL MAR3 51.94 +0.05 51.75 52.01 3982 NYMEX CRUDE MAR3 96.57 +0.13 96.42 96.97 14123 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.077 ringgit) (Editing by Miral Fahmy and Muralikumar Anantharaman)