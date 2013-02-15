* Malaysia sets March export tax at 4.5 pct, up from zero pct in Feb * Malaysia's Feb 1-15 palm oil exports up 18.1 pct -ITS * Shipments up 13.6 percent for the same period (Updates throughout, adds SGS export data) By Chew Yee Kiat KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in more than two weeks on Friday, giving up earlier gains as investors turned cautious after the government raised its crude palm oil export tax for March. The edible oil rose in the morning session after cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported a 18.1 percent increase in Malaysian palm oil exports for the first half of February from a month ago. Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance, also reported a 13.6 percent rise in shipments for the same period. But selling pressure emerged after the world's No.2 palm oil producer said it will set its crude palm oil export tax for March at 4.5 percent, up from February's zero percent, making the crude grade more expensive for overseas buyers. "The export tax was more important in the traders' minds," said a dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. The benchmark April contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 0.4 percent lower at 2,486 ringgit ($804) per tonne. Prices dropped as low as 2,476 ringgit, the lowest level since Jan. 30. Total traded volumes stood at 27,269 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly higher than the average of 25,000 tonnes. For the week, palm oil posted a 2.9 percent loss, snapping four straight weeks of gains. A zero-percent duty tax structure introduced by Malaysia in January and February had provided positive sentiment for investors, but forecasts of bumper soy crops in Latin America, palm's vegetable oil competitor, has weighed on the market and kept prices rangebound. "For the past few months, high stockpiles and improving weather conditions in Brazil and Argentina have continued to weigh on prices," said Phillip Futures analyst Ker Chung Yang in Singapore. In other markets, Brent crude eased below $118 per barrel on Friday and was heading for its first weekly loss in five after disappointing euro zone data revived concerns about the troubled region. In competing vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for March delivery inched up 0.1 percent in late Asian trade. The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed for the Lunar New Year holidays and will resume trading on Monday. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB3 2428 -8.00 2428 2428 1 MY PALM OIL MAR3 2456 -19.00 2445 2495 1846 MY PALM OIL APR3 2486 -9.00 2476 2521 11899 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 7088 -24.00 7082 7156 307504 CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8714 -42.00 8712 8788 218624 CBOT SOY OIL MAR3 51.75 +0.05 51.55 51.98 4076 NYMEX CRUDE MAR3 96.89 -0.42 96.80 97.47 11567 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.092 ringgit) (Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Tom Hogue)