* Palm oil signals mixed -technicals * Malaysia's Feb 1-15 palm oil exports up 18.1 pct -ITS * Shipments up 13.6 percent for the same period -SGS (Updates prices, adds details) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Feb 18 Malaysian palm oil futures gained on Monday, snapping three straight sessions of losses, as investors expect strong export demand seen in the first half of the month to reduce stocks. Cargo surveyor data showed Malaysian palm oil exports rose as much as 18 percent for Feb. 1-15 from a month ago, raising hopes that stocks may ease from a record high of 2.58 million tonnes hit in January. "Exports were quite strong for the first 15 days and production may come down again, so the market is supported because of that," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "We may also see higher exports of crude palm oil for this month before the 4.5 percent tax in March," the trader said. Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm oil producer, said it will set its crude palm oil export tax for March at 4.5 percent, up from February's zero percent. The benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had gained 1.3 percent to 2,539 ringgit ($820) per tonne by the day's close. Total traded volumes stood at 46,985 lots of 25 tonnes each, almost double the average of 25,000 tonnes. Technicals show mixed signals for Malaysian palm oil as it is not clear how high the current rebound could go, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. While the higher export tax may hurt Malaysia's crude palm oil export demand, the local processing industry may benefit from a relatively cheaper feedstock, analysts said. "We are neutral on the news as it will be short-term negative for Malaysia crude palm oil demand but long-term positive for Malaysia processed palm oil demand," Alan Lim Seong Chun, research analyst with Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank, said in a note to clients. Brent crude rose slightly toward $118 a barrel on Monday, underpinned by expectations of improving global growth despite some weak U.S. data dampening prices at the end of last week. Tensions in the Middle East also lent support. In competing vegetable oil markets, the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange inched down 1.2 percent in late Asian trade. Markets in China resumed trading on Monday after a week-long Lunar New Year break. U.S. markets are closed on Monday for the President's Day holiday. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1011 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR3 2475 +23.00 2459 2483 1468 MY PALM OIL APR3 2513 +30.00 2476 2525 14649 MY PALM OIL MAY3 2539 +33.00 2502 2551 21778 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 7056 -68.00 7000 7082 350084 CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8646 -106.00 8624 8678 247702 CBOT SOY OIL MAR3 51.62 +0.00 0.00 0.00 0 NYMEX CRUDE MAR3 95.66 -0.20 95.45 95.97 7917 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.098 ringgit) (Editing by Tom Hogue and Himani Sarkar)