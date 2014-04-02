The following factors are likely to influence Malaysian palm oil futures and other vegetable oil markets. FUNDAMENTALS * Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Tuesday, reversing gains in the morning sesssion to a more than one-month low dragged by a lagging demand for the tropical oil and a firm ringgit. * U.S. soybean futures rose 1.4 percent on Tuesday, with old-crop months hitting fresh contract highs on follow-through buying after a government report confirmed that the tight domestic supply situation is likely to persist until harvest. * Brent crude oil futures fell in a steady slide on Tuesday to settle at nearly a five month-low as poor manufacturing data from China and Europe weighed. U.S. oil futures also fell as analysts looked toward another build in stocks Wednesday. MARKET NEWS * Asian share markets were looking to extend their recent rally on Wednesday as investors chose to accentuate the positive in a mixed bag of global economic data, pressuring safe havens such as the yen and government bonds. * Commodities had the best quarter in 18 months as trading for March ended on Monday, with weather and economic growth likely to determine if gas, gold, grains, lean hogs and coffee continue going higher and draw money into the space. RELATED > Taiwan Sugar Corp. buys U.S. corn and soybeans- trade > Indian soybeans hit 19-1/2 month high on thin supplies-dealers DATA/EVENTS > nil Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0026 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL APR4 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL MAY4 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL JUN4 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP4 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CHINA SOYOIL SEP4 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CBOT SOY OIL MAY4 41.53 +0.13 41.40 41.55 572 NYMEX CRUDE MAY4 99.68 -0.06 99.50 99.73 1308 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel * For a table on Malaysian physical palm oil prices, including refined oil, Reuters Terminal users can double click on or type. * To view freight rates from Peninsula Malaysia/Sumatra to China, India, Pakistan and Rotterdam, please key in and press enter, or double click between the brackets. * Reuters Terminal users can see cash and futures edible oil prices by double clicking on the codes in the brackets: To go to the next page in the same chain, hit F12. To go back, hit F11. Vegetable oils -- Malaysian palm oil exports -- CBOT soyoil futures -- <0#BO:> CBOT soybean futures -- <0#S:> Indian solvent -- Weekly Indian vegetable oils -- Dalian Commodity Exchange -- Dalian soyoil futures -- <0#DBY:> Dalian refined palm oil futures -- <0#DCP:> Zhengzhou rapeseed oil -- <0#COI:> European edible oil prices/trades --