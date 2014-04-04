The following factors are likely to influence Malaysian palm oil futures and other vegetable oil markets. FUNDAMENTALS * Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in almost two months on Thursday as a drop in overseas soy markets dragged on prices of the tropical oil, putting them on track for a fourth straight weekly loss. * U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures rose on Thursday, supported by a round of bargain-buying after all three commodities fell sharply on Wednesday, traders said. * Brent crude gained more than $1 on Thursday, widening its premium to U.S. crude, as doubts persisted that a lasting deal was imminent to reopen vital Libyan oil ports and as tension between Russian and Ukraine intensified. MARKET NEWS * Asian markets settled in for a subdued session on Friday as investors counted down the hours to the U.S. jobs report, while the euro nursed a grudge after the European Central Bank opened the door to more aggressive easing, albeit not just yet. * Commodities had the best quarter in 18 months as trading for March ended on Monday, with weather and economic growth likely to determine if gas, gold, grains, lean hogs and coffee continue going higher and draw money into the space. RELATED > S.Africa's competition watchdog raids Unilever, Sime Darby > Offers for Spain's Deoleo fall short of market price > World food prices jump again in March - U.N.'s FAO > Brazil's Congress strikes down soy tax proposal DATA/EVENTS > Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will release data on Malaysia's end-March palm oil stocks, exports and production on April 10. > Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance will release Malaysia's April 1-10 palm oil export data on April 10. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0032 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL APR4 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL MAY4 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL JUN4 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP4 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CHINA SOYOIL SEP4 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CBOT SOY OIL MAY4 41.70 +0.03 41.67 41.78 762 NYMEX CRUDE MAY4 100.35 +0.06 100.31 100.39 803 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel * For a table on Malaysian physical palm oil prices, including refined oil, Reuters Terminal users can double click on or type. * To view freight rates from Peninsula Malaysia/Sumatra to China, India, Pakistan and Rotterdam, please key in and press enter, or double click between the brackets. * Reuters Terminal users can see cash and futures edible oil prices by double clicking on the codes in the brackets: To go to the next page in the same chain, hit F12. To go back, hit F11. Vegetable oils -- Malaysian palm oil exports -- CBOT soyoil futures -- <0#BO:> CBOT soybean futures -- <0#S:> Indian solvent -- Weekly Indian vegetable oils -- Dalian Commodity Exchange -- Dalian soyoil futures -- <0#DBY:> Dalian refined palm oil futures -- <0#DCP:> Zhengzhou rapeseed oil -- <0#COI:> European edible oil prices/trades --