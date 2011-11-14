HANOI Nov 14 Vietnam's Hanoi Stock Exchange index lost 1.81 percent to close at 62.45 points, a fresh record low, on Monday.

Volume of shares traded: 48.65 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 389.57 billion dong.

Phan Hong Quang, deputy head of investment, Cement Finance Co:

"Stocks dipped further to a new bottom at 62.45 points in the absence of both cash and macro supportive information."

"The short-term bottom could be around 60 points within this week."

"On the positive side, inflation this month could be lower than last month." ($1=21,008 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)