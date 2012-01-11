HANOI Jan 11 Vietnam's Hanoi Stock Exchange index dipped 0.48 percent to close at 55.88 points on Wednesday.

Volume of shares traded: 24.05 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 202.24 billion dong.

Phan Hong Quang, deputy head of investment, Cement Finance Co:

"Stocks fell in the absence of macro supportive news, while Bao Viet Securities, one of the speculative stocks, lost steam."

"The HNX index could move sideways around 55 points before the market closes for Tet." ($1=21,025 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)