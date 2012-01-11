BRIEF-Fincorp Investment reports HY pre-tax profit 101.3 mln rupees
* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 104.1 million rupees versus 73.9 million rupees year ago
HANOI Jan 11 Vietnam's Hanoi Stock Exchange index dipped 0.48 percent to close at 55.88 points on Wednesday.
Volume of shares traded: 24.05 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 202.24 billion dong.
Largest gainers, double-click
Largest decliners, double-click
Broker/trader comments
Phan Hong Quang, deputy head of investment, Cement Finance Co:
"Stocks fell in the absence of macro supportive news, while Bao Viet Securities, one of the speculative stocks, lost steam."
"The HNX index could move sideways around 55 points before the market closes for Tet." ($1=21,025 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)
* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 104.1 million rupees versus 73.9 million rupees year ago
* John Bridgeman has issued instructions to its brokers to seek to acquire further shares in Hunter Hall International
By Geo Tharappel Feb 14 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment while investors awaited the congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, was flat near a three-week high hit on Monday. "The uptick in the dollar yesterday is acting negatively for regional markets," said Mikey Macain