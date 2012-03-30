HANOI, March 30 The HNX Index on
Vietnam's Hanoi Stock Exchange was down 1.38 percent at 72.19
points by 0430 GMT on Friday.
Volume of shares traded: 46.94 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 425.75 billion dong.
Largest gainers, double-click
Largest decliners, double-click
Broker/trader comments
Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities:
"Trading volume dropped sharply recently, signaling that
major cash flows have been withdrawn."
"Pressure from margin calls during the recent rally did not
weigh heavily."
"Stocks may fall back to a strong support level at 69 points
before turning around."
Nguyen Hoai Nam, analyst, Kim Eng Securities:
"Cash inflows became much weaker. Stocks have started on a
downward trend and may pull back to 69 points in the near
future."
($1=20,820 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy; editing by Chris Lewis)