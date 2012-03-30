HANOI, March 30 The HNX Index on Vietnam's Hanoi Stock Exchange was down 1.38 percent at 72.19 points by 0430 GMT on Friday.

Volume of shares traded: 46.94 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 425.75 billion dong.

Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities:

"Trading volume dropped sharply recently, signaling that major cash flows have been withdrawn."

"Pressure from margin calls during the recent rally did not weigh heavily."

"Stocks may fall back to a strong support level at 69 points before turning around."

Nguyen Hoai Nam, analyst, Kim Eng Securities:

"Cash inflows became much weaker. Stocks have started on a downward trend and may pull back to 69 points in the near future." ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; editing by Chris Lewis)