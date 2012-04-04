HANOI, April 4 The HNX Index on Vietnam's Hanoi Stock Exchange slid 0.98 percent to 73.76 points at 0430 GMT on Wednesday.

Volume of shares traded: 52.88 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 412.26 billion dong.

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage team, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

"The trading volume rose in the morning trade thanks to a great amount of shares of Habubank and Hanoi General Investment Corp."

"However, many traders hesitated to trade on concern over rising inventories in the first quarter. What the central bank should do now is to cut lending rates to reduce difficulties for domestic companies and stimulate consumption."

"Stocks are likely to move sideways in a tight range in the near term." ($1=20,805 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)