HANOI Nov 23 Vietnam's Hanoi Stock
Exchange index rose 0.58 percent to close at 62.10
points on Wednesday.
Volume of shares traded: 24.1 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 228.49 billion dong.
Vu Duy Khanh, head of analysis, SME Securities:
"A technical recovery on the market is likely after a big
drop. There are signs of speculative money inflow into VNDirect
Securities, one of the most active stocks in the
exchange."
"Gold prices in domestic markets eased recently, so part of
money flows may switch to the stock market."
"The HNX index could re-test a strong resistance level at 67
points in the near term."
($1=21,006 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy)