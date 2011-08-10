HANOI Aug 10 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
index shed 0.45 percent to close at 385.96 points on
Wednesday.
Volume of shares traded: 27.14 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 485.43 billion dong.
Nguyen Dang Khoa, head of service, Lien Viet Securities:
"After a see-saw session, stocks fell slightly in late
trade, dragged down by Bao Viet and Vincom as
many continued selling to take cash to trade gold despite
considerable gains on global markets yesterday."
"A great amount of cash has been withdrawn to put in gold
recently. If gold price continues rising, the cash flows for the
stock markets will be hit."
"Besides, domestic firms are suffering from high borrowing
costs, particularly those in the real estate sector. Consumer
price index this month could remain as high as 1 percent from
July."
Vu Duy Khanh, head of analysis, SME Securities:
"Stocks fell due to losses of major blue chips and partly
worries about the pressure the dong may face as domestic gold
prices surged recently.
"Given a possible fuel price cut, market participants would
be bullish."
($1=20,790 dong)
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)