(Adds foreigner trading details in paragraph two)

HANOI Aug 10 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index shed 0.45 percent to close at 385.96 points on Wednesday.

Foreigners bought 108.97 billion dong ($5.24 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 142.86 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 27.14 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 485.43 billion dong.

Largest gainers, double-click

Largest decliners, double-click

Broker/trader comments

Nguyen Dang Khoa, head of service, Lien Viet Securities:

"After a see-saw session, stocks fell slightly in late trade, dragged down by Bao Viet and Vincom as many continued selling to take cash to trade gold despite considerable gains on global markets yesterday."

"A great amount of cash has been withdrawn to put in gold recently. If gold price continues rising, the cash flows for the stock markets will be hit."

"Besides, domestic firms are suffering from high borrowing costs, particularly those in the real estate sector. Consumer price index this month could remain as high as 1 percent from July."

Vu Duy Khanh, head of analysis, SME Securities:

"Stocks fell due to losses of major blue chips and partly worries about the pressure the dong may face as domestic gold prices surged recently.

"Given a possible fuel price cut, market participants would be bullish." ($1=20,790 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)