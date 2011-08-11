HANOI Aug 11 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
index shed 0.39 percent to close at 384.44 points on
Thursday.
Volume of shares traded: 20.27 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 397.92 billion dong.
Largest gainers, double-click
Largest decliners, double-click
Broker/trader comments
Quach Manh Hao, deputy director, Thang Long Securities:
"Stock markets extended losses following a big fall on the
Wall Street last night on concern over a dark outlook of global
economy and debt issues."
"Cash is being switched from stocks to gold on hopes that
the metal prices could rise from now till the year's end."
"The dong is likely to face a high pressure partly from the
gold surge and dollar loans that become due."
Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:
"Stocks continued falling as foreign traders boosted selling
of major blue chips on rising concern over the global outlook."
"Today's liquidity is bad and there have been no signs of
life for stock markets now."
"However, a steep fall is unlikely because valuations are
too low in the absence of finance leverage use. Basically,
stocks are on a downward trend."
($1=20,790 dong)
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)