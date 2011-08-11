(Adds foreigner trading details in paragraph two)

HANOI Aug 11 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index shed 0.39 percent to close at 384.44 points on Thursday.

Foreigners bought 85.09 billion dong ($4.09 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 74.13 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 20.27 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 397.92 billion dong.

Quach Manh Hao, deputy director, Thang Long Securities:

"Stock markets extended losses following a big fall on the Wall Street last night on concern over a dark outlook of global economy and debt issues."

"Cash is being switched from stocks to gold on hopes that the metal prices could rise from now till the year's end."

"The dong is likely to face a high pressure partly from the gold surge and dollar loans that become due."

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

"Stocks continued falling as foreign traders boosted selling of major blue chips on rising concern over the global outlook."

"Today's liquidity is bad and there have been no signs of life for stock markets now."

"However, a steep fall is unlikely because valuations are too low in the absence of finance leverage use. Basically, stocks are on a downward trend." ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)