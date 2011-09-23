HANOI, Sept 23 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index fell 1.99 percent to close at 440.30 points on Friday.

Volume of shares traded: 42.85 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 715.5 billion dong.

Le Thanh Duc, deputy general director, Lien Viet Securities:

"Stocks fell sharply as investors dumped blue chips, including Masan Group , Bao Viet , Vincom and Petrovietnam Drilling , following a big loss on the Wall Street last night."

"Market development is complicated... Many are worried about the liquidity now."

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

"Vietnam's stock markets suffered a significant fall, mainly affected by losses on global markets and a rise in foreign selling recently."

"A part of cash flows is being switched to gold and foreign exchange investment. Stocks could fall further early next week." ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)