HANOI, Sept 23 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
index fell 1.99 percent to close at 440.30 points on
Friday.
Volume of shares traded: 42.85 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 715.5 billion dong.
Broker/trader comments
Le Thanh Duc, deputy general director, Lien Viet Securities:
"Stocks fell sharply as investors dumped blue chips,
including Masan Group , Bao Viet , Vincom
and Petrovietnam Drilling , following a big
loss on the Wall Street last night."
"Market development is complicated... Many are worried about
the liquidity now."
Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City
Securities:
"Vietnam's stock markets suffered a significant fall, mainly
affected by losses on global markets and a rise in foreign
selling recently."
"A part of cash flows is being switched to gold and foreign
exchange investment. Stocks could fall further early next week."
($1=20,830 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy)