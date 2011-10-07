HANOI Oct 7 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index dipped 0.8 percent to close at 417.96 points on Friday.

Volume of shares traded: 32.48 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 513.66 billion dong.

Phan Dung Khanh, head of analysis, Kim Eng Securities:

"Stocks fell considerably, mainly by major blue chips such as Masan , Bao Viet and Vinpearl following the central bank's move to raise the refinance rate. That means Vietnam sticks to the tightening monetary policy, not somewhat loosening as expected."

"However, the central bank's recent measures will help narrow the gap between domestic gold and international prices and ease pressure on the dong as well."

"A caution is dominating the market and the Greek debt situation is dissuading fresh cash flows which were destined to Vietnam and prompting foreign investors to sell more."

"Demand for cheap equities is strong so the market cannot fall steeply in the short-term."

Nguyen Hoang Long, investment director, An Binh Securities:

"Stocks lost ground due to speculations about an interest rate scam relating to some securities brokers."

"Stocks could move sideways to consolidate around the 400-point threshold in the short-term to prepare for a fresh new rally." ($1=20,850 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)