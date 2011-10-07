(Adds foreigner trading details in paragraph two)
HANOI Oct 7 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
index dipped 0.8 percent to close at 417.96 points on
Friday.
Foreigners sold 72.58 billion dong ($3.48 million) worth of
stocks and bought shares valued at 52.31 billion dong, the
exchange said.
Volume of shares traded: 32.48 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 513.66 billion dong.
Largest gainers, double-click
Largest decliners, double-click
Broker/trader comments
Phan Dung Khanh, head of analysis, Kim Eng Securities:
"Stocks fell considerably, mainly by major blue chips such
as Masan , Bao Viet and Vinpearl
following the central bank's move to raise the refinance rate.
That means Vietnam sticks to the tightening monetary policy, not
somewhat loosening as expected."
"However, the central bank's recent measures will help
narrow the gap between domestic gold and international prices
and ease pressure on the dong as well."
"A caution is dominating the market and the Greek debt
situation is dissuading fresh cash flows which were destined to
Vietnam and prompting foreign investors to sell more."
"Demand for cheap equities is strong so the market cannot
fall steeply in the short-term."
Nguyen Hoang Long, investment director, An Binh Securities:
"Stocks lost ground due to speculations about an interest
rate scam relating to some securities brokers."
"Stocks could move sideways to consolidate around the
400-point threshold in the short-term to prepare for a fresh new
rally."
($1=20,856 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy)