BRIEF-BNP Paribas could do bolt-on deals as part of 2017-2020 plan
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
HANOI Nov 14 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index dropped 1.15 percent to close at 391.74 on Monday.
Volume of shares traded: 37.10 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 557.46 billion dong.
Nguyen Hoang Long, investment director, An Binh Securities:
"Stocks extended losses as several institutions sold blue chips in the absence of supportive macro news."
"Money flows were weak and there were initial signs of sell-off."
"The index could move sideways between 380-400 points in the near term."
Nguyen Hoai Nam, analyst, Kim Eng Securities:
"The stock markets are in the doldrums and a new short-term downtrend has been triggered by a big slump in prices of real estate blue chips such as Sudico, Hoang Anh Gia Lai and Vinaconex on concerns about bad debt."
"Most market participants doubt whether banks can cut loans to the property sector to 16 percent of their total loans by the year end as required." ($1=21,008 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)
* Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will formally offer to divest their French clearing business as a remedy to the European Commission to address anti-trust concerns in relation to the merger of the two exchange operators, Deutsche Boerse said.