HANOI Nov 14 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index dropped 1.15 percent to close at 391.74 on Monday.

Foreigners bought 115.02 billion dong ($5.48 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 107.12 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 37.10 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 557.46 billion dong.

Nguyen Hoang Long, investment director, An Binh Securities:

"Stocks extended losses as several institutions sold blue chips in the absence of supportive macro news."

"Money flows were weak and there were initial signs of sell-off."

"The index could move sideways between 380-400 points in the near term."

Nguyen Hoai Nam, analyst, Kim Eng Securities:

"The stock markets are in the doldrums and a new short-term downtrend has been triggered by a big slump in prices of real estate blue chips such as Sudico, Hoang Anh Gia Lai and Vinaconex on concerns about bad debt."

"Most market participants doubt whether banks can cut loans to the property sector to 16 percent of their total loans by the year end as required." ($1=21,008 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)