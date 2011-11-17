HANOI Nov 17 The Ho Chi Minh Stock
Exchange index fell 1.29 percent to close at 385.86 on
Thursday.
Volume of shares traded: 33.91 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 556.22 billion dong.
Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City
Securities:
"Stocks fell sharply as some institutions boosted selling
major blue chips, particularly real estate firms such as Sudico
and Kinh Bac City despite the package of
measures market regulators announced on Wednesday to revive the
markets."
"The fall was partly influenced by considerable losses on
Wall Street and global markets last night."
"Cash flows were on the sidelines as many were concerned
over the country's macro imbalances that have not been solved
yet."
"The market is looking forward to monthly inflation data
that could rise 0.3-0.4 percent this month from last month."
"The index is expected to move sideways between 380-390
points in the near term."
($1=21,006 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy)