HANOI Nov 17 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index fell 1.29 percent to close at 385.86 on Thursday.

Volume of shares traded: 33.91 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 556.22 billion dong.

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

"Stocks fell sharply as some institutions boosted selling major blue chips, particularly real estate firms such as Sudico and Kinh Bac City despite the package of measures market regulators announced on Wednesday to revive the markets."

"The fall was partly influenced by considerable losses on Wall Street and global markets last night."

"Cash flows were on the sidelines as many were concerned over the country's macro imbalances that have not been solved yet."

"The market is looking forward to monthly inflation data that could rise 0.3-0.4 percent this month from last month."

"The index is expected to move sideways between 380-390 points in the near term." ($1=21,006 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)