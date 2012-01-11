HANOI Jan 11 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index rose 2.75 points, or 0.8 percent, to close at 347.43 points on Wednesday.

Volume of shares traded: 29.08 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 420.04 billion dong.

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"Gains were mainly supported by Bao Viet and Masan Group, while the cash inflow was weak as many closed accounts to prepare for the Lunar New Year."

"Stocks could go sideways ahead and after Tet."

Nguyen Hoang Long, director of investment, An Binh Securities:

"The current rally seems to be unsustainable because both cash inflows and demand are weak."

"However, with gains by major blue chips the VN index could hit 370 points in the near term." ($1=21,025 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)