BRIEF-Fincorp Investment reports HY pre-tax profit 101.3 mln rupees
* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 104.1 million rupees versus 73.9 million rupees year ago
HANOI Jan 11 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index rose 2.75 points, or 0.8 percent, to close at 347.43 points on Wednesday.
Foreigners bought 67.60 billion dong ($3.21 million) worth of shares and sold stocks valued at 35.16 billion dong, the exchange said.
Volume of shares traded: 29.08 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 420.04 billion dong.
Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:
"Gains were mainly supported by Bao Viet and Masan Group, while the cash inflow was weak as many closed accounts to prepare for the Lunar New Year."
"Stocks could go sideways ahead and after Tet."
Nguyen Hoang Long, director of investment, An Binh Securities:
"The current rally seems to be unsustainable because both cash inflows and demand are weak."
"However, with gains by major blue chips the VN index could hit 370 points in the near term." ($1=21,025 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)
* John Bridgeman has issued instructions to its brokers to seek to acquire further shares in Hunter Hall International
By Geo Tharappel Feb 14 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment while investors awaited the congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, was flat near a three-week high hit on Monday. "The uptick in the dollar yesterday is acting negatively for regional markets," said Mikey Macain