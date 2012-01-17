HANOI Jan 17 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index rose 0.28 percent to close at 358.86 points on Tuesday.

Volume of shares traded: 23.73 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 348.76 billion dong.

Broker/trader comments

Raphael Wilhelm, research director, Viet Capital Securities:

"All the ratings remain up and we should see more strength after Tet until the end of the first quarter. The 425 (points) is achievable."

"A short-term resistance can be found at 375, which is the mark where the market dropped 12 percent after it broke below it. I believe that January low was the medium-term bottom."

Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities:

"Had major blue chips such as Bao Viet, VietinBank , and Vincom been excluded, the VN index would have had a correction today."

"A part of cash was partly withdrawn from the market."

"The market's outlook is gloomy." ($1=21,010 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)