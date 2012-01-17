HANOI Jan 17 The Ho Chi Minh Stock
Exchange index rose 0.28 percent to close at 358.86
points on Tuesday.
Volume of shares traded: 23.73 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 348.76 billion dong.
Largest gainers, double-click
Largest decliners, double-click
Broker/trader comments
Raphael Wilhelm, research director, Viet Capital Securities:
"All the ratings remain up and we should see more strength
after Tet until the end of the first quarter. The 425 (points)
is achievable."
"A short-term resistance can be found at 375, which is the
mark where the market dropped 12 percent after it broke below
it. I believe that January low was the medium-term bottom."
Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities:
"Had major blue chips such as Bao Viet, VietinBank
, and Vincom been excluded, the VN index would
have had a correction today."
"A part of cash was partly withdrawn from the market."
"The market's outlook is gloomy."
($1=21,010 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy)