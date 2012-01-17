(Adds foreigner trading details in paragraph two)

HANOI Jan 17 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index rose 0.28 percent to close at 358.86 points on Tuesday.

Foreigners bought 123.74 billion dong ($5.9 million) worth of shares and sold stocks valued at 19.83 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 23.73 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 348.76 billion dong.

Largest gainers, double-click

Largest decliners, double-click

Broker/trader comments

Raphael Wilhelm, research director, Viet Capital Securities:

"All the ratings remain up and we should see more strength after Tet until the end of the first quarter. The 425 (points) is achievable."

"A short-term resistance can be found at 375, which is the mark where the market dropped 12 percent after it broke below it. I believe that January low was the medium-term bottom."

Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities:

"Had major blue chips such as Bao Viet, VietinBank , and Vincom been excluded, the VN index would have had a correction today."

"A part of cash was partly withdrawn from the market."

"The market's outlook is gloomy." ($1=21,010 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)