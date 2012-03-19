HANOI, March 19 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index edged up 0.38 percent to 440.17 points at 0430 GMT on Monday.

Volume of shares traded: 40.88 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 619.20 billion dong.

Largest gainers, double-click

Largest decliners, double-click

Broker/trader comments

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

"The low trading volume means most traders were cautious after some foreign exchange traded funds restructured their portfolios on Friday."

"All eyes will be on March monthly inflation this week."

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

"Cash inflows are re-surfacing because equities are still the most attractive investment option now."

"The country's macro outlook is getting better."

Le Thanh Duc, deputy general director, Lien Viet Securities:

"Stocks are at a cross road when those investors who booked quick profits haven't come back, while institutions sought bargains for some good firms, including Military Bank."

"Stocks are likely to move sideways within a range of 435-445 points in the near term." ($1=20,810 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)