HANOI, March 21 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's
VN Index gained 1.24 percent to close at 445.77 points on
Wednesday.
Foreigners bought 203.50 billion dong ($9.76 million) worth
of shares and sold stocks valued at 128.97 billion dong, the
exchange said.
Volume of shares traded: 98.38 million shares.
Value: 1.39 trillion dong.
In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange
rose 1.71 percent to finish at 75.66 points, with 104.34 million
shares changing hand, valued at 1.09 trillion dong.
Broker/trader comments
Nguyen Hoang Long, director of brokerage, An Binh
Securities:
"Stocks rose more strongly than expected as both domestic
and foreign investors stepped up bargain hunting after worries
about inflation eased."
"The market's medium and long-term outlook is positive."
"Major cash inflows have re-entered. Some foreign investment
funds also began to disburse as their confidence in policymaking
has been improving recently."
"I expect the current rally to last for one to two months."
Phan Hong Quang, deputy head of Cement Finance Co:
"Stocks were stronger than expected. Technically, SMA50 line
touched SMA200 today, which means stocks may consolidate further
and are likely to re-test strong resistance levels at 80 points
on the Hanoi market."
"In terms of macro conditions, the market is now concerned
over liquidity in the banking system, how bad debt for the real
estate industry will be solved and stagnated production as most
firms could not access bank loans due to high interest rates."
Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:
"Stocks rose as more investors, particularly institutions,
jumped in to hunt bargains, having assessed that inflationary
pressure did not weigh much."
"Major cash inflows have entered the market. The sentiment
was improving much."
"With securities, banking and financial stocks likely to
lead, the indices are expected to hit strong resistance levels
at 470 points in the main market and 80 points in the Hanoi
exchange this time."
Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities:
"The trading volume rose substantially today as more traders
returned to buy in hope for a fresh upward trend."
"The market sentiment was strong, while concerns over
inflation eased following the consumer price indexes in Hanoi
and Ho Chi Minh City."
($1=20,850 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy)