(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)
HANOI, March 30 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's
VN Index, the country's main stock index, rebounded 0.32
percent, or 1.40 points, to close at 441.03 points on Friday.
The index declined 4 percent in the week ended March 30, but
posted a gain of 26 percent in the first quarter ended on the
same day.
Foreigners bought 147.76 billion dong ($7.1 million) worth
of shares and sold stocks worth 58.60 billion dong on Friday,
the exchange said.
Volume of shares traded: 67.12 million shares.
Value: 882.38 billion dong.
In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange
dropped 1.37 percent to finish at 72.20 points, with 74.01
million shares traded, valued at 666.80 billion dong.
Broker/trader comments
Chau Thien Truc Quynh, head of retail brokerage, Viet
Capital Securities:
"Stocks extended falls as some funds sold to close their
portfolios to adjust net asset values before the end of the
first quarter."
"Stocks could move sideways between 430-460 points next
month on concerns over possible high inflation after a recent
fuel price hike and may start a fresh rally in May when interest
rates could drop."
"Corrections would be chances for investors to pick up good
commodities with solid fundamentals. The medium-term outlook is
likely positive."
Do Bao Ngoc, analyst, Habubank Securities:
"Stocks could have peaked this time after a strong rise in
the first quarter of this year and may have triggered a
correction period from now."
"The corrections may prolong for one to three weeks to come
if the SMA20 lines on both exchanges are broken."
"Talks that inflation will be high next month after the fuel
price rise in March will be the obstacles for the market to turn
around."
"On the positive side, interest rates could drop in one to
two months."
Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:
"Buying demand was so weak and the current fall stemmed from
margin calls. The market will need more time to absorb the
amount of finance leverage-related shares.
"Stocks are likely to move sideways further as most traders
are waiting for more positive technical signals and fresh
supportive macro news."
($1=20,820 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy)