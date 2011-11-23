HANOI Nov 23 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index jumped 1.78 percent to close at 388.57 points on Wednesday.

Volume of shares traded: 33.12 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 518.87 billion dong.

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"Stocks rose sharply, led by major blue chips such as VietinBank, Masan and Bao Viet, stimulating trading on the Hanoi exchange."

"Liquidity was weak as most traders were cautious and waiting for clear signs of an upward trend."

Nguyen Hoang Long, investment director, An Binh Securities:

"Technically, if the trading volume rises in the coming sessions, it will trigger an upward trend in the short-term. Sentiment was bassically prudent." ($1=21,006 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)