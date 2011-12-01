(Adds foreigner trading details in paragraph two)

HANOI Dec 1 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index edged down 0.15 percent to close at 380.10 points on Thursday.

Foreigners sold 69.76 billion dong ($3.32 million) worth of stocks and bought shares valued at 50.80 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 21.23 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 388.63 billion dong.

Broker/trader comments

Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities:

"Stocks extend losses despite strong gains on global markets as cash flows are tight, while concern over credit quality weighs strongly on the market after small banks could not repay debt recently."

Phan Dung Khanh, head of analysis, Kim Eng Securities:

"Stocks fell slightly, mainly dragged by Masan Group , despite talks that major banks met on Wednesday to lower interest rates and big gains on global markets."

"The market is being weighed on by talks that some foreign investment funds will likely expire next year and rising net foreign selling recently."

"Caution is dominating the market now." ($1=21,006 dong)

(Reporting by Vu Duy)