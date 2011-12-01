(Adds foreigner trading details in paragraph two)
HANOI Dec 1 The Ho Chi Minh Stock
Exchange index edged down 0.15 percent to close at 380.10
points on Thursday.
Foreigners sold 69.76 billion dong ($3.32 million) worth of
stocks and bought shares valued at 50.80 billion dong, the
exchange said.
Volume of shares traded: 21.23 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 388.63 billion dong.
Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities:
"Stocks extend losses despite strong gains on global markets
as cash flows are tight, while concern over credit quality
weighs strongly on the market after small banks could not repay
debt recently."
Phan Dung Khanh, head of analysis, Kim Eng Securities:
"Stocks fell slightly, mainly dragged by Masan Group
, despite talks that major banks met on Wednesday to
lower interest rates and big gains on global markets."
"The market is being weighed on by talks that some foreign
investment funds will likely expire next year and rising net
foreign selling recently."
"Caution is dominating the market now."
($1=21,006 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy)