HANOI, March 1 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index rose 1.02 percent to close at 427.95 points on Thursday.

Foreigners sold 581.71 billion dong ($27.97 million) worth of shares and their purchases totalled 188.79 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 89.53 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.53 trillion dong.

Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities:

"Stocks rose considerably, led by banks such as Military Bank, Eximbank and Vietcombank."

"In fact, the real cash inflows weakened as most traders became more cautious to trade."

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"The stock gain is mainly supported by the rise of major blue chips such as Bao Viet and Masan Group."

"In the short term, stocks could move sideways to gather more steam before going up further." ($1=20,800 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)