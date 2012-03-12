(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, March 12 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index ended down 0.95 percent at 428.02 points on Monday.

Foreigners bought 343.35 billion dong ($16.5 million) worth of shares and sold stocks valued at 300.93 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 74.78 million shares.

Value: 1.15 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, double-click

Largest decliners, double-click

In the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX Index dropped 3.21 percent to finish at 69.26 points, with 59.01 million shares changing hand, valued at 551.86 billion dong.

Broker/trader comments

Le Thanh Duc, deputy general director, Lien Viet Securities:

"Despite the central bank's move to cut key rates, stocks could fall further in the next two sessions to hit a strong support level at 410 points on concerns over the impact of the fuel price hike on the economy."

"Pressure from margin calls this time may not weigh much on stocks."

Dinh The Loi, director of stock brokerage and advisory, Bao Minh Securities:

"Stocks fell considerably and may fall further in the couple of days and move sideways afterwards to gather more steam even though the central bank said it will cut key rates to support domestic firms."

"Cash inflows weakened recently but stayed with the market. Investor confidence was still firm."

"This is a good move by the central bank that will step by step reduce borrowing costs for domestic companies."

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

"Stocks fell as concerns over rising inflationary pressure after a fuel price hike continued dominating the market."

"In the short term, the VN index could re-test strong support levels at 420 points and 410 points."

Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities:

"Most retail traders dumped shares after a fuel price hike, while institutions continued seeking bargains."

"Selling pressure may continue weighing strongly on the market in the near term." ($1=20,810 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)