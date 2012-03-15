(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, March 15 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's Vietnam Index advanced 1.84 percent, or 7.99 points, to close at 441.85 points on Thursday.

Foreigners bought shares worth 668.88 billion dong ($32.2 million) and sold stocks valued at 208.05 billion dong, the exchange said.

Volume of shares traded: 105.70 million shares.

Value: 1.67 trillion dong.

In Hanoi, the HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange gained 4.2 percent to finish at 72.19 points, with a volume of 125.88 million shares valued at 1.49 trillion dong.

Broker/trader comments

Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:

"There are signals that stocks could have triggered a fresh upward trend when the trading volume today rocketed from compared with recent sessions."

"Speculative cash inflows re-entered the market after strong support levels at 430 points on the main market and 69-70 points in the Hanoi exchange were held, and strong measures to cut lending rates."

"The market has reassessed the impact of the recent fuel price rise on inflation. The VN index could pass the strong resistance level at 470 points this time."

"So far I haven't seen any signs of fresh foreign inflows. But foreign transactions rose to 20-25 percent of the market's trading value, up from 10-15 percent last year."

Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities:

"Stocks rose sharply with liquidity rocketing as speculative cash inflows have re-emerged."

"The indices could pass their recent peaks."

"Recent assessments by international agencies on Vietnam did not have much impact on the market and also there have been no signs of fresh foreign cash inflows so far."

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage team, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

"Stocks rose slightly in the morning trade after strong support levels were held, while the country's macroeconomic conditions are strengthening with the trade gap shrinking and inflation easing."

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"Stocks gained, led by securities stocks in hopes for better-than-expected profits in the first quarter, while their valuations are rather cheap."

"The market sentiment was improving somehow. However, many are still worried about the consumer price index that could rise more than 1 percent in March from last month." ($1=20,790 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)