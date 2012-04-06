(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, April 6 Vietnamese stocks closed mixed in higher volume on Friday, while strong buying demand among domestic investors could lead to gains next week, traders said.

Foreigners sold 319.78 billion dong ($15.37 million) worth of shares, while they bought stocks valued at 55.80 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN Index

+0.56 percent at 447.44 points.

Volume of shares traded: 91.17 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.44 trillion dong.

HNX Index

-0.17 percent at 74.69 points.

Volume of shares traded: 89.28 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 845.91 billion dong.

Broker/trader comments

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"A sharp rise in the trading volume today means cash inflows become stronger as more traders jumped in to buy, hoping that inflation this month could be lower than expected and interest rates would drop soon."

"Selling pressure in the Hanoi market rose late in the session as some investors booked quick profits following foreigners who were net sellers yesterday."

"I expect stocks to gain further next week."

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

"Securities and banking stocks led the market as more traders sought bargains on expectations the ceiling on deposit rates will be lowered and lending rates could go down soon."

"Cash inflows returned to blue chips, particularly those belong to the VN 30."

"Stocks can pass the recent peaks and go up further."

Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:

"Stocks were led by blue chips with solid fundamentals as more investors bought on talks the central bank could loosen lending for real estate and securities markets."

"Stocks are expected to re-test the recent highs next week." ($1=20,810 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)