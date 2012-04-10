HANOI, April 10 Vietnamese stocks ended the morning session mixed in higher volume as investors sold to get quick profits, traders said on Tuesday.

VN Index

+0.62 percent at 453.53 points.

Volume of shares traded: 55.91 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 818.62 billion dong.

HNX Index

-0.50 percent at 75.90 points.

Volume of shares traded: 51.82 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 510.66 billion dong.

Do Bao Ngoc, analyst, Habubank Securities:

"Stocks lost steam from the middle of the morning trade as supply above reference prices surged as many traders booked quick profit."

"Stocks are on track to re-test the trendlines (of a medium downward trend) around 457 points in the main market and 75.6 points in the Hanoi exchange."

"Failing to test the trendlines today, stocks are highly likely to move between 440-460 points in the main market and 73-77 points in the Hanoi market."

Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:

"Stocks are in consolidation and new valuations have been set, supported by the country's strengthening macro conditions."

"Corporate performance was weak as expected in the first quarter."

"There have been signs of loosening monetary policies to support domestic companies. The medium and long-term outlook is positive." ($1=20,800 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)