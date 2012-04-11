HANOI, April 11 Vietnamese stocks ended the morning session up on Wednesday following policy rate cuts by the State Bank of Vietnam, traders said.

VN Index

+0.79 percent at 454.39 points.

Volume of shares traded: 64.37 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1 trillion dong.

HNX Index

+1.31 percent at 76.40 points.

Volume of shares traded: 54.50 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 539.86 billion dong.

Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:

"Stocks rose slightly following the central bank's policy rate cuts late yesterday in a move to loosen monetary polices somewhat to support domestic companies.

"The rate cuts were earlier than expected. The outlook is positive in the medium and long-term."

Nguyen Tuan, brokerage director, FLC Securities:

"Buying demand remained weak despite the central bank's strong move to cut key rates, a main driver for the market now. The problem is that domestic companies have had difficulties accessing bank loans due to high interest rates.

"Stocks may continue moving sideways in the near term." ($1=20,780 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by John Ruwitch)