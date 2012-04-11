(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, April 11 Vietnamese stocks ended higher on Wednesday following the central bank's key rate cuts and a lso its announcement on loosening lending to the real state sector, traders said.

Foreigners bought 139.80 billion dong ($6.72 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 121.66 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

+1.75 percent at 458.74 points.

Volume of shares traded: 99.44 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.56 trillion dong.

HNX INDEX

+2.78 percent at 77.51 points.

Volume of shares traded: 98.46 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 956.79 billion dong.

Broker/trader comments

Chau Thien Truc Quynh, head of retail brokerage, Viet Capital Securities:

"Stocks jumped strongly today, led by real estate companies following the central bank's policy rate cuts."

"What the market is looking at now is how banks will lower loan rates."

"Technically, after passing the strong resistance level at 455 points with a higher volume today, stocks may go up and hit 480 points."

Nguyen Tuan, brokerage director, FLC Securities:

"More investors jumped in to buy, in hope that interest rates will drop soon."

"If trading volumes in coming sessions are maintained as high as today, stocks could re-test the recent peaks and rise further."

Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:

"Buying demand became stronger in the afternoon trade after governor Nguyen Van Binh told local media the central bank will loosen lending to the real estate industry."

"Liquidity in major banks is good but interest rates can go down gradually to partly support domestic companies and also serve the ongoing economic restructure."

"With supportive macro news, stocks are likely to go up and move between 570-580 points in the near term." ($1=20,800 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)