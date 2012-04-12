HANOI, April 12 Vietnamese stocks closed the morning session higher on Thursday with strong buying demand as investors hoped for a fresh upward trend, traders said.

VN INDEX

+1.55 percent at 465.84 points.

Volume of shares traded: 71.81 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.15 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

+2.05 percent at 79.10 points.

Volume of shares traded: 82.23 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 800.58 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/trader comments

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

"Stocks rose as more traders bought after the central bank's strong moves to cut key rates and exclude the real estate sector from the lending list of the non-production purposes."

"Technically, major breakouts were recorded today when both indices passed the strong resistance levels at 460 points in the main market and 79 points in the Hanoi exchange."

"Cash inflows are strengthening, while sentiment becomes bullish."

"Stocks may correct slightly in a couple of sessions to back-test the strong resistance levels before approaching 470-480 points."

Do Bao Ngoc, analyst, Habubank Securities:

"After passing the trendlines (of a medium downward trend) at 457 points in the major market and 75.6 points in the Hanoi market, stocks are on the way to re-test a recent peak set on March 6."

"In the best scenario, stocks could break the recent peaks in the afternoon trade, a fresh upward trend can emerge and stocks may gain 10 percent from now in the next three months."

"Fresh cash inflows may rise further and support the trend." ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)