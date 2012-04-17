HANOI, April 17 Vietnamese stocks ended the morning session up on Tuesday, led by real estate and penny stocks, traders said.

VN Index

+1.01 percent at 472.99 points.

Volume of shares traded: 95.36 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.64 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX Index

+0.05 percent at 80.41 points.

Volume of shares traded: 66.65 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 781.74 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/trader comments

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

"After the technical breakouts, stock markets are attracting more fresh cash flows."

"The market pays attention to real estate and penny stocks."

"Stocks could hit 490 points in the main market and 85 points in the Hanoi exchange in the near term."

Do Bao Ngoc, analyst, Habubank Securities:

"In the next one to two weeks, stocks may not pass the peaks formed on June 14 last year as broad-based profit taking activity will weigh, while demand at higher prices seems rather weak."

"However, cash inflows are firm."

"The market is looking at monthly inflation now." ($1=20,800 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)