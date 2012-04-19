BRIEF-Arab Banking Corp's Islamic banking division Q4 profit rises
* Islamic banking division's FY net profit up 16 percent year-over-year to $22.9 million
HANOI, April 19 Vietnamese stocks ended Thursday's morning session down in lower volume but they could rebound next week on strong buying demand, market analysts said.
VN Index
-0.85 percent at 468.13 points.
Volume of shares traded: 98.15 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 1.63 trillion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
HNX Index
-1.4 percent at 78.22 points.
Volume of shares traded: 56.54 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 581.13 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Do Bao Ngoc, analyst, Habubank Securities:
"Stocks fell on talk that fuel prices may be raised."
"However, buying demand was strong, correction could be short-lived and stocks may turn around next week in hope for low monthly inflation and a shortened settlement period."
"The market is also looking at a possibility that the cap on lending rates would be applied this week."
Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:
"Correction is necessary so that stocks could gather more steam to re-test strong resistance levels."
"Cash inflows are strong. The indices could rebound early next week." ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Bonus cuts at German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, announced in January, have so far not led to a mass exodus of employees, one of its board members told a German weekly newspaper.