HANOI, April 23 Vietnamese stocks ended mixed on Monday in lower volume as most investors became cautious after the government released monthly inflation data, a broker and analysts said.

Foreigners bought 115.83 billion dong ($5.57 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 98.74 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

-0.12 percent at 465.17 points.

Volume of shares traded: 66.38 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.02 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

+0.08 percent at 77.81 points.

Volume of shares traded: 55.93 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 611.14 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/trader comments

Do Bao Ngoc, analyst, Habubank Securities:

"The market was more cautious... The indexes could fall back to support levels at 457-460 points in the main market and 76-76.5 points on the Hanoi exchange."

Nguyen Duc Huy, analyst, An Binh Securities:

"Most traders became more prudent ahead of national holidays. However, corrections will be a chance to select good stocks as the medium outlook is still positive."

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

"Caution dominated the market during the morning trade even though April inflation was low.

"The market is concerned over difficulties faced by companies, while interest rates are high." ($1=20,800 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)