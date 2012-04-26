HANOI, April 26 Vietnamese stocks ended mixed on Thursday morning session as traders booked profits ahead of holidays, while some investors sought bargains in mining and rubber stocks and some property firms, a broker and analysts said.

VN Index

+0.05 percent at 473.13 points.

Volume of shares traded: 67.37 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.19 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX Index

-0.54 percent at 79.12 points.

Volume of shares traded: 49.58 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 510.14 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/analyst comments

"Most traders took profits to prepare for holidays. Profit taking pressure could rise after a strong rally, and shares could fall back to attractive levels so that it can stimulate greed.

"After the holidays demand could weaken, while selling pressure may rise.

"However, the demand for mining, rubber stocks and some real estate companies was strong."

Nguyen Hoai Nam, analyst, Kim Eng Securities:

"The holiday sentiment weighed on the market somehow, but stocks are an upward trend."

Nguyen Tuan, investment director, FLC Securities:

"Stock markets are positive after strong bottom-fishing between April 19-24. Stocks could extend gains in coming sessions." ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)