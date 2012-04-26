(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI, April 26 Vietnamese stocks closed down on Thursday ahead of a market holiday early next week, with buying demand weakened on a lack of supporting news, analysts said.

Foreigners bought 304.82 billion dong ($14.63 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 277.47 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

-0.56 percent at 470.21 points.

Volume of shares traded: 96.33 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.75 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

-1.02 percent at 78.74 points.

Volume of shares traded: 75.05 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 776.66 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analyst comments

Vu Thanh, analyst, ACB Securities:

"Stocks could not rise because the cash inflows are weakening."

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"Holidays are approaching and supportive news are not strong enough to help break recent resistance levels.

"This week continues to be the one for stocks to consolidate and corrections are a good chance.

"Market outlook for May is positive." ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)