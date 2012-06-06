HANOI, June 6 Vietnamese stocks were mixed at midday on Wednesday with weak buying demand while investors awaited data on inflation, lending and economic growth this quarter, analysts said.

VN INDEX

Up 0.54 percent at 423.29.

Volume of shares traded: 74.18 million.

Value of shares traded: 1.49 trillion dong.

HNX INDEX

Down 0.18 percent at 73.45.

Volume of shares traded: 16.87 million.

Value of shares traded: 169.93 billion dong.

Broker/analyst comments

Do Bao Ngoc, analyst, Habubank Securities:

"The (main) stock market could move sideways between 405-410 points with low liquidity from now to June 21 to gather more steam and wait for fresh supportive macro news, together with big cash inflows after the National Assembly's session.

"The market is expecting fuel price cuts, interest rates and establishment of a debt trading company, which will help solve the current liquidity issues."

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"The market had a technical recovery after the index approached a support territory of 413-417 points. Actually, it needs more supportive macro news on this month's inflation, a possible cut in fuel prices, the quarterly economic expansion and credit growth.

"Uncertainty on global markets also influenced the market, so stocks could move sideways to consolidate in the near term." ($1=20,980 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Sunil Nair)