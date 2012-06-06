(Updates with market close, foreigner trading, comments)

HANOI, June 6 Vietnamese stocks closed up on Wednesday on speculations of a cut in fuel prices and interest rates, while investors were waiting for details on the country's economic growth and corporate earnings, a broker and an analysts said.

Foreigners sold 80.85 billion dong ($3.85 million) worth of stocks and bought shares valued at 33.27 billion dong on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

Up 1.28 percent at 426.39 points.

Volume of shares traded: 91.50 million.

Value of shares traded: 1.75 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

Up 0.27 percent at 73.78 points.

Volume of shares traded: 36.07 million.

Value of shares traded: 349.64 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analyst comments

Chau Thien Truc Quynh, head of retail brokerage, Viet Capital Securities:

"The stock market gained due to speculations of a fuel price cut and interest rate slashing plus a rise on global markets.

"Trading volume rose steeply, mainly due to put-through transaction value of Sacombank. This was a positive signal that helped improve the sentiment.

"The gain is unsustainable and the market may continue moving sideways to consolidate from now until the end of this month, waiting for quarterly earnings and positive macro news."

Doan Thi Anh Nguyet, analyst, Saigon-Hanoi Securities:

"The market rose as investors bought on dips around the Fibonacci 50 percent level after a sharp fall from the peaks set in May at 490 points on HOSE (the main market) and 88-90 points in the Hanoi exchange.

"The bottom-fishing also came from the government's bold moves and a credit growth rate picking up.

"Supply of cheap goods has dried up. Investors are expecting clear signals from macro-economy and aggregate demand." ($1=20,980 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Anand Basu)