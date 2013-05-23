HANOI, May 23 Vietnam's benchmark stock index edged up 0.2 percent by midday break, driven by fuel firms and dairy products makers as investors bought shares on expectation of an uptrend and the country's macro outlook, traders said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0430 GMT). VN Index 503.34 PREV. CLOSE 502.23 % CHANGE 0.22% HIGH 506.58 LOW 498.86 Change (%) 1-mnth 7.216 Change (%) 3-mnth 5.137 Change (%) 1-year 12.12 52-week high 518.46 10-Apr-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Duy Vu)