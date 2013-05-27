HANOI, May 27 Vietnam's benchmark stock index
ended up 2.4 percent on Monday as more investors bought
banking and property stocks, hoping that accelerating lending
could boost the country's economy, traders said.
Lending by Vietnam's banks, which contracted early this
year, is picking up pace, the central bank said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of
trading (0216 GMT).
VN Index 512.41
PREV. CLOSE 500.24
% CHANGE 2.43%
HIGH 516.08
LOW 504.38
Change (%) 1-mnth 5.784
Change (%) 3-mnth 4.721
Change (%) 1-year 17.174
52-week high 518.46 10-Apr-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Duy Vu)