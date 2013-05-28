HANOI, May 28 Vietnam's benchmark stock index opened 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, with investors buying in hopes of a lending boost after the central bank said it will delay bad loan classification to 2014, traders said. Vietnam's central bank said it will give banks an extra year - until June 2014 - to apply stricter rules on classifying and making provisions for bad debts. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index after trading began on Tuesday (0216 GMT). VN Index 515.3 PREV. CLOSE 512.41 % CHANGE 0.56% HIGH 515.62 LOW 515.3 Change (%) 1-mnth 7.987 Change (%) 3-mnth 10.025 Change (%) 1-year 17.154 52-week high 518.46 10-Apr-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Duy Vu)