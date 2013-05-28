HANOI, May 28 Vietnam's benchmark stock index
opened 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, with investors
buying in hopes of a lending boost after the central bank said
it will delay bad loan classification to 2014, traders said.
Vietnam's central bank said it will give banks an extra year
- until June 2014 - to apply stricter rules on classifying and
making provisions for bad debts.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index after trading
began on Tuesday (0216 GMT).
VN Index 515.3
PREV. CLOSE 512.41
% CHANGE 0.56%
HIGH 515.62
LOW 515.3
Change (%) 1-mnth 7.987
Change (%) 3-mnth 10.025
Change (%) 1-year 17.154
52-week high 518.46 10-Apr-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Duy Vu)