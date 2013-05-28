HANOI, May 28 Vietnam's benchmark stock index
ended up 0.77 percent at 516.33 points on Tuesday, near
the intraday high, as more optimistic investors bought blue
chips on expectations of faster credit growth and economic
expansion, traders said.
Sentiment has been boosted after the central bank delayed
until June 2014 the deadline for applying stricter rules on
classifying and making provisions for bad debts.
The delay aims to enable businesses to access loans, help to
boost credit growth, cut loan rates and give banks a chance to
prepare for the regulations, the central bank has said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of
trading on Tuesday (0716 GMT).
VN Index 516.33
PREV. CLOSE 512.41
% CHANGE 0.77%
HIGH 517.97
LOW 512.81
Change (%) 1-mnth 7.987
Change (%) 3-mnth 10.025
Change (%) 1-year 17.154
52-week high 518.46 10-Apr-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Duy Vu; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)