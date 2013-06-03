HANOI, June 3 Vietnam's benchmark stock index
rose 0.4 percent by the midday break, driven by property
stocks as banks began rolling out a soft loan package worth 30
trillion dong ($1.43 billion), traders said.
The real estate development and operations sector was up
0.27 percent, leading the gainers on Vietnam's main market in Ho
Chi Minh City during the morning session, based on Reuters data.
State-run Agribank, Vietnam's top lender by assets, will
charge home buyers 6 percent for the first year, while rates in
the following years would be around half the market rates, a
statement on the central bank's website (www.sbv.gov.vn) said on
Monday.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0430
GMT).
VN Index 520.45
PREV. CLOSE 518.39
% CHANGE 0.40%
HIGH 521.09
LOW 516.64
Change (%) 1-mnth 9.247
Change (%) 3-mnth 9.236
Change (%) 1-year 20.781
52-week high 526.58 31-May-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Duy Vu; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Prateek
Chatterjee)