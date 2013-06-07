HANOI, June 7 Vietnam's VN Index advanced nearly 1.4 percent on Friday as investors bought banking, property, fuel and foodstuff in hopes of an uptrend and foreign inflows if plans are approved to increase their shareholdings in listed firms, traders said. Foreigners have bought a net value of 5 trillion dong ($238 million) of Vietnamese shares since the start of this year to June 7, while they sold a net value of 140 billion dong in the same period last year, exchange data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close of trading (0716 GMT). VN Index 527.97 PREV. CLOSE 520.9 % CHANGE 1.36% HIGH 527.97 LOW 523.19 Change (%) 1-mnth 6.672 Change (%) 3-mnth 10.573 Change (%) 1-year 22.165 52-week high 526.58 31-May-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Duy Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)